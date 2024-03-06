Pharmacy Council of India Halts New Pharma Colleges, Cites 33% Seat Vacancies Statewide

After a significant portion of pharmacy college seats went unfilled this academic year, the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has taken a decisive step to halt the establishment of new pharmacy education institutes and prevent existing ones from expanding their intake for the 2024-25 academic year. This decision, highlighted by the Free Press Journal in October 2023, comes in response to concerns over the sustainability and quality of pharmacy education in the state, which currently boasts 453 pharma degree colleges.

Pronouncement Comes After DTE Writes to PCI

The move by the PCI arrived shortly after the state's Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) reached out, requesting a pause on the sanctioning of new colleges. DTE Director Vinod Mohitkar emphasized the need for a more stringent approval process to ensure that only those institutes that meet the required faculty and infrastructure norms are given the green light. The goal is to enhance quality consciousness in pharma education and mitigate the issue of vacant seats, which this year amounted to 25-30% according to the DTE.

Unprecedented Seat Vacancies

The recent admissions cycle saw an alarming 33.54% of Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) seats across the state remain unclaimed, evidencing a clear oversupply in pharmacy education capacity. This surplus was exacerbated by the introduction of 57 new pharma colleges this academic year alone, adding 11,000 more seats to the system. The diploma in pharmacy (DPharm) programs also experienced a similar fate, with about 7,000 seats left vacant due to a dramatic increase in the number of institutes. This development marks a concerning trend reminiscent of the engineering education sector's downturn after its initial surge in popularity.

Concerns Over Quality and Unemployment

The unchecked expansion of pharma colleges and the resulting vacancies have sparked fears among educators and industry professionals about the potential decline in the quality of education and the rise in graduate unemployment. The Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India, recognizing these issues early on, had appealed for a moratorium on new colleges, arguing that the excessive number of vacancies would inevitably compromise education quality, reduce teachers' salaries, and increase unemployment among pharmacy graduates. Despite the Delhi High Court's 2022 ruling that overturned a previous PCI moratorium, the council's recent decision reflects a renewed commitment to addressing these challenges head-on.

As the state grapples with finding a balance between educational opportunity and market demand, the PCI's latest ruling may serve as a necessary corrective to the rapid expansion of pharmacy colleges. This decision not only aims to safeguard the quality of pharmacy education but also to align the supply of graduates more closely with industry needs, thereby fostering a healthier job market for new pharmacists. While the immediate future of pharmacy education in the state faces uncertainty, this bold step could pave the way for more sustainable growth and stability in the sector.