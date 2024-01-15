en English
Business

Petter Sylvan Joins AcadeMedia as the New CFO

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Petter Sylvan Joins AcadeMedia as the New CFO

Petter Sylvan, a seasoned finance professional, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the executive management team at AcadeMedia AB (publ). Sylvan will assume his new role effective from 4 March 2024. With vast experience in the finance sector and proven leadership skills, Sylvan’s appointment is expected to bring strategic insights and growth to AcadeMedia, Northern Europe’s largest education company.

A Wealth of Experience

Sylvan’s professional journey encompasses roles of significant responsibility and impact. Before his appointment at AcadeMedia, he served as the CFO of Avonova, a Swedish occupational health service. However, his most extensive tenure was at Profoto, a global leader in photographic lighting. Sylvan dedicated a total of 17 years at Profoto, out of which he held the CFO position for 15 years. During his stint at Profoto, he played a pivotal role in taking the company public in 2021, a significant milestone in the company’s history.

An Academic Edge

In addition to his impressive professional background, Sylvan’s academic credentials further strengthen his profile. He holds a master’s degree in Automation Technology from the prestigious Chalmers University of Technology. Furthermore, he has an Executive MBA from the renowned Stockholm School of Economics. This combination of practical and theoretical knowledge is anticipated to bring a balanced and innovation-driven approach to his role at AcadeMedia.

More Than Just Finance

While Sylvan’s primary expertise lies in finance, his past roles have extended beyond the traditional CFO duties. His responsibilities at both Avonova and Profoto encompassed human resources (HR) and information technology (IT). These experiences provide him with a comprehensive understanding of the business, making him a well-rounded leader capable of steering AcadeMedia towards its strategic goals.

In conclusion, Petter Sylvan’s appointment at AcadeMedia is a strategic move that is expected to infuse the company with fresh perspectives and a dynamic approach, backed by years of experience and an impressive academic background. The entire team at AcadeMedia looks forward to his contributions and leadership.

Business Education Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

