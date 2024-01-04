Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show

The Pennsylvania State Grange is set to host a Pesticide Applicator Class during the 2024 Farm Show, scheduled for January 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. This educational event, open to the public, will take place in the Monongahela Room of the Farm Show Complex.

Leading the Class

Ashley Isaacson, an educator associated with Penn State Extension, will be the class instructor. Isaacson, specializing in integrated pest management and pesticide education, boasts a strong academic background with a bachelor’s degree in Crop Sciences and a master’s degree in Plant Science.

Agenda for the Event

The class will address a broad spectrum of topics. These include the prevention of pesticide mixing errors, understanding the interplay between pollinators and pesticides, updates for the year 2024, and effective management techniques for perennial weeds. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn core credits during select sessions.

How to Attend

Those interested are advised to RSVP by getting in touch with the Pennsylvania State Office or Carrie Nace to confirm seat availability. This proactive step ensures that everyone who wishes to attend can be accommodated, offering a chance to benefit from this educational event.