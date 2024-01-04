en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show

The Pennsylvania State Grange is set to host a Pesticide Applicator Class during the 2024 Farm Show, scheduled for January 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. This educational event, open to the public, will take place in the Monongahela Room of the Farm Show Complex.

Leading the Class

Ashley Isaacson, an educator associated with Penn State Extension, will be the class instructor. Isaacson, specializing in integrated pest management and pesticide education, boasts a strong academic background with a bachelor’s degree in Crop Sciences and a master’s degree in Plant Science.

Agenda for the Event

The class will address a broad spectrum of topics. These include the prevention of pesticide mixing errors, understanding the interplay between pollinators and pesticides, updates for the year 2024, and effective management techniques for perennial weeds. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn core credits during select sessions.

How to Attend

Those interested are advised to RSVP by getting in touch with the Pennsylvania State Office or Carrie Nace to confirm seat availability. This proactive step ensures that everyone who wishes to attend can be accommodated, offering a chance to benefit from this educational event.

0
Agriculture Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
Louisiana’s cherished crawfish, a culinary mainstay and cultural icon, are alarmingly scarce this season. Restaurants and markets across the state find their tanks and tables barren of these crustaceans, sending ripples of concern through the local community. Kenner Seafood, a local business known for its crawfish offerings, is operating at a mere 65 percent of
Louisiana Crawfish Shortage: A Blow to Local Cuisine and Economy
Global Events and Regional Weather Shape UK Grain Market in Early 2024
20 mins ago
Global Events and Regional Weather Shape UK Grain Market in Early 2024
Illegal Meat Imports at Dover Port: Biosecurity Risks Looming
20 mins ago
Illegal Meat Imports at Dover Port: Biosecurity Risks Looming
USDA Grant Funds Penn State Extension's Farm Succession Program
3 mins ago
USDA Grant Funds Penn State Extension's Farm Succession Program
China's Ecological Restoration: Transforming Barren Hills into Thriving Grasslands
16 mins ago
China's Ecological Restoration: Transforming Barren Hills into Thriving Grasslands
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns with Annual Theme Contest
17 mins ago
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns with Annual Theme Contest
Latest Headlines
World News
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
40 seconds
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
2 mins
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
2 mins
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
2 mins
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
2 mins
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
2 mins
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
2 mins
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
3 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
3 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app