Personality Traits Influence Sense of Belonging in College: Study

A comprehensive study that scrutinized survey data from 4,753 first-year college students across North America found that personality traits significantly impact a student's sense of belonging in college. The study, led by Alexandria Stubblebine and her team, discovered that students who were more extroverted or agreeable, or less neurotic, experienced a heightened sense of belonging after their first year. The research also noted a correlation between personality traits from the Big Five (extraversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, and neuroticism) and the student's sense of belonging.

Advertisment

Personality Traits and Sense of Belonging

The research illuminated that students demonstrating higher extroversion or agreeableness were more likely to report a feeling of belonging. In stark contrast, students displaying greater neuroticism experienced a lower sense of belonging. The study further suggested that school size might have a significant role in shaping this experience. Extroverted students at larger colleges reported a stronger sense of belonging compared to their counterparts at smaller schools.

Need for Further Research

Advertisment

The findings emphasize the need for further research into how other factors such as students' race, ethnicity, and school characteristics might influence these relationships. Such research could be instrumental in assisting educational institutions in tailoring their support and help a diverse range of student personalities and backgrounds feel a sense of belonging and succeed in college.

Openness and Conscientiousness

Interestingly, the study's authors noted that traits such as openness to new ideas and conscientiousness did not significantly relate to the sense of belonging. This observation contradicts conventional expectations, thereby underlining the complexity of the subject matter and the need for more nuanced research in the field.