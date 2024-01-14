en English
Education

Persistent Gender Imbalance in Scottish Student Subject Choices: A Deep Dive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
In a recent comparison of exam entry data from the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), a persistent gender imbalance in subject choices among Scottish students has been revealed. Females predominantly opt for subjects such as Human Biology, Drama, Psychology, Higher Care, Fashion and Textile Technology, Childcare and Development, and Dance. Conversely, males make up the majority of enrollees in STEM subjects such as Design and Manufacture, Physical Education, Music Technology, Physics, Computing Science, and Engineering Science.

Persistent Disparities Across Education Levels

The pattern of gender disparity holds across different levels of education, with similar imbalances observed at National 5 and Advanced Higher levels. Alarmingly, the gender gap in subject choices has seen little change since 2010, with some areas showing signs of worsening. For instance, female participation in Higher Computing Science fell from 24% in 2010 to a mere 19% in 2023.

Government Initiatives To Combat Gender Inequality

In response to these glaring issues, the Scottish Government established a Gender Equality Taskforce in Education and Learning in February 2020. The taskforce’s objective is to tackle gender inequality in education head-on. However, despite several meetings, the taskforce continues to face challenges, including the need for a permanent chairperson and clear, actionable recommendations.

Necessity for Holistic Approach and Dedicated Resources

Education Scotland’s Improving Gender Balance and Equalities program is making strides in providing resources to fight gender stereotyping. However, the EIS teaching union stresses the need for further dedicated resources and a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of gender inequality in education.

The Scottish Government acknowledges the gravity of tackling gender inequality and has taken steps to raise awareness and provide resources to educators. However, the persistence of gender disparities in subject choices underscores the need for continued vigilance and targeted action.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

