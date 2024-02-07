Perkins Elementary to Honor Trailblazer Harriette Curley Bruce with Library Dedication

In 1946, a significant shift occurred within the educational framework of Des Moines, Iowa. A woman named Harriette Curley Bruce, a Drake University graduate and Des Moines East High School alumna, shattered the conventions of her time, becoming the first Black teacher in the district's history. The landmark hiring came to fruition as a result of a 15-year advocacy effort by the Black community in Des Moines, marking a breakthrough in the fight for diversity and inclusion in local schools.

The Stand of a Superintendent

Despite facing protests from certain quarters of parents, N.D. McCombs, the district's superintendent at the time, cast his support behind Harriette's employment. His stand was grounded on two principles: Harriette's undeniable qualifications and the district's policy to hire the best candidates, irrespective of their race or ethnicity. The decision, while contentious in its time, proved to be far-sighted as it ushered in a new era of diversity within the district's educational framework.

A Legacy that Inspires

Fast forward to today, Harriette Curley Bruce's legacy continues to resonate within Perkins Elementary, especially amongst the younger students. Athena Borzo and Omar Ibrahim, both 5th graders at Perkins, draw profound inspiration from Harriette's path-breaking journey. Michael Derrick, the current Principal of Perkins Elementary, credits Harriette's hiring as a significant factor contributing to the school's current multicultural milieu.

Honoring a Trailblazer

In a fitting tribute to her contributions, Perkins Elementary has decided to name its library after Harriette Curley Bruce. The official dedication ceremony is slated for March 25, 2024. The honor underscores her transformative impact on the district, her school, and countless students over the years.

Harriette's husband, E. Nevin Bruce, too, broke barriers. In 1952, he became the district's first full-time Black male teacher when he joined Logan Elementary School, further cementing the couple's role as pioneers in the district's history. They both retired in 1981 and passed away in 2001, but their legacy of courage, determination, and excellence continues to inspire and guide future generations.