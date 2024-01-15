Pepperdine University Parking Dilemma: A Result of Major Construction Project

Pepperdine University, a renowned educational institution in Malibu, is facing significant changes as it embarks on a major construction project, The Mountain at Mullin Park. This venture is causing a stir among faculty and students, primarily due to its impact on campus parking. The project necessitates the closure of the Rho parking lot, eliminating 386 parking spaces. To compensate, the university is adding 155 temporary spaces, but this does little to alleviate the concerns of the campus community.

Student Concerns and Faculty Adjustments

First-year student Kaylee Snyder voiced her worries about the parking situation, fearing that upperclassmen might monopolize the available spots. This could leave her and other freshmen relegated to the remote Drescher parking garage. Humanities professor Dr. Nicholas Cumming shared her concerns, predicting that students and faculty will need to explore alternative parking solutions. He also expressed apprehension about everyone’s ability to reach classes on time.

University’s Actions and Incentives

To mitigate the situation, Pepperdine University is presenting incentives to faculty and staff. These include a $40 weekly meal point offering to those who opt for the Calabasas Park and Ride, Drescher parking, or on-campus shuttles. In a show of solidarity, Dr. Cumming, along with 120 other faculty members, has relinquished his main campus parking spot to accommodate students.

Residential Concerns and University’s Response

There are also concerns about the increased traffic and safety in the Drescher neighborhood due to the parking changes. In response, the university is enhancing direct shuttle service during peak hours and updating shuttle schedules on the Pepperdine app and online.

The Future of Parking at Pepperdine

The Mountain parking lot, part of the first phase of construction, will eventually add 831 additional spaces. When completed, the entire project will increase the total number of parking spots across campus to 4,545. The anticipated completion of The Mountain at Mullin Park is the fall semester of 2026, signaling a shift in the parking dynamics at Pepperdine University.