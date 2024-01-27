Penn State University Opens Summer 2024 Registration, Offers Scholarships

Penn State University has set the ball rolling for its Summer 2024 registration, opening up a multitude of opportunities for students across its 20 campuses and online through the World Campus. The university is set to offer a wide array of courses, allowing students to explore classes not usually available during the regular academic year, catch up on credits, retake courses, or accelerate their degree programs.

Summer Courses: A Gateway to Opportunities

The summer courses enable students to focus on a minor, secure a certificate, or tackle challenging courses. The University Bulletin provides detailed course descriptions, enabling students to make informed decisions. With immediate effect, students can start adding courses to their LionPATH shopping carts, providing them with a head start in planning their course schedules.

Course Start Dates and Scholarship Opportunities

The university has scheduled the summer courses to commence on different dates, with Maymester courses starting on May 6, Summer Session I on May 13, and Summer Session II on June 26. This staggered approach allows students the flexibility to choose courses that align with their schedules.

Moreover, the Office for Summer Session, a component of the Penn State Undergraduate Education, is offering a $2,000 Summer Success Scholarship. This scholarship aims to support students lagging in their degree progress and facing financial constraints. The deadline for scholarship applications is April 19, providing students with a window of opportunity to secure financial assistance for their education.

Registration for Summer 2024 Courses: A Call to Action

The university's announcement sets the stage for students to chart their academic journey for the summer semester. It's a call to action that invites students to seize the day, capitalize on the opportunities at hand, and shape their academic careers.