Penn State Professor Honored for Advocacy in U.S. Route 322 Corridor Issue

Paul Daniel Marriott, an associate professor of landscape architecture at Penn State, has been awarded the 2023 Education and Advocacy Award from the Centre County Historical Society. This recognition comes in light of his notable contributions towards addressing the contentious U.S. Route 322 corridor issue in the Penns-Brush Valley Rural Historical District.

Marriott's Involvement in the Route 322 Issue

The issue was sparked by a controversial proposal put forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to construct a four-lane highway through the historical district. The plan triggered widespread concerns about potential impacts on local residents, properties, and the environment.

Marriott's involvement began when he integrated the proposed State College Area Connector Project into his advanced design studio course (LARCH 414), launched in the fall of 2022. His goal was to empower the community to actively participate in decision-making regarding the roadway's future design.

Student Involvement and Community Empowerment

Under Marriott's guidance, students in the LARCH 414 course have devised design alternatives that give due consideration to aesthetics, landscape, and the natural environment. These alternatives have been documented in a booklet titled 'Rethinking 322: Strategies for the proposed State College Area Connector in Penns-Brush Valley.'

A Collaborative Endeavor

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders. In addition to the Department of Landscape Architecture, the Hamer Center for Community Design, the Centre County Historical Society, Penn State Law, and the Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute at Penn State have all played pivotal roles in the project.

In conclusion, Marriott's visionary approach to the Route 322 issue has demonstrated the importance of community involvement in shaping not only the physical landscape but also the social and cultural fabric of a region. The success of this initiative underlines the potential of academic institutions in facilitating meaningful dialogues and effecting positive change in society.