Penn State Alumnus Mark Poblete: A Journey of Commitment and Contribution

Mark Poblete, a proud Penn State alumnus, has been as much a part of the university’s fabric as the institution has been of his life. An alumnus who has lived the Penn State journey from multiple perspectives – as a residential undergraduate student, an online graduate student, and an active participant in university organizations. Poblete’s story is a testament to the transformative power of education and the enduring bond of a university community.

A Journey Through Penn State

Having completed his bachelor’s degree from the College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) in 2007, Poblete’s ties with the university deepened over the years. He went on to earn a master’s degree in information sciences with a focus on cybersecurity and information assurance in 2020, and a graduate certificate in enterprise architecture in 2022. But his connection with Penn State was not confined to the classrooms. He was a vibrant part of the university, actively participating in various Penn State organizations.

Career and Contributions

Poblete’s career trajectory has been as impressive as his educational journey. He is currently a senior risk manager and technology risk adviser at Capital One, a position that speaks volumes about his expertise in the field. His undergraduate experience at Penn State, characterized by practical, problem-based learning under the guidance of industry advisers, played a significant role in shaping his career.

However, Poblete’s relationship with Penn State extends beyond his own personal and professional growth. He, along with his wife, has made significant financial contributions to various scholarship programs. They are also active members of the Alumni Association, further cementing their commitment to the Penn State community.

A Lifetime of Commitment

Poblete’s story is a compelling example of the ‘Penn State difference’ he experienced during his studies. His ongoing support and involvement with the Penn State community underscore his commitment to the institution. In recognition of his efforts, Poblete was honored with the Philip Philip Mitchell Alumni Service Award in 2022.

His narrative is a powerful reminder of the enduring value of a Penn State education and the profound impact it can have on individuals and communities. It underscores the importance of giving back, not just financially, but also through active participation and leadership, thus contributing to the university’s legacy.