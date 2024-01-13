en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Penn State Alumnus Mark Poblete: A Journey of Commitment and Contribution

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Penn State Alumnus Mark Poblete: A Journey of Commitment and Contribution

Mark Poblete, a proud Penn State alumnus, has been as much a part of the university’s fabric as the institution has been of his life. An alumnus who has lived the Penn State journey from multiple perspectives – as a residential undergraduate student, an online graduate student, and an active participant in university organizations. Poblete’s story is a testament to the transformative power of education and the enduring bond of a university community.

A Journey Through Penn State

Having completed his bachelor’s degree from the College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) in 2007, Poblete’s ties with the university deepened over the years. He went on to earn a master’s degree in information sciences with a focus on cybersecurity and information assurance in 2020, and a graduate certificate in enterprise architecture in 2022. But his connection with Penn State was not confined to the classrooms. He was a vibrant part of the university, actively participating in various Penn State organizations.

Career and Contributions

Poblete’s career trajectory has been as impressive as his educational journey. He is currently a senior risk manager and technology risk adviser at Capital One, a position that speaks volumes about his expertise in the field. His undergraduate experience at Penn State, characterized by practical, problem-based learning under the guidance of industry advisers, played a significant role in shaping his career.

However, Poblete’s relationship with Penn State extends beyond his own personal and professional growth. He, along with his wife, has made significant financial contributions to various scholarship programs. They are also active members of the Alumni Association, further cementing their commitment to the Penn State community.

A Lifetime of Commitment

Poblete’s story is a compelling example of the ‘Penn State difference’ he experienced during his studies. His ongoing support and involvement with the Penn State community underscore his commitment to the institution. In recognition of his efforts, Poblete was honored with the Philip Philip Mitchell Alumni Service Award in 2022.

His narrative is a powerful reminder of the enduring value of a Penn State education and the profound impact it can have on individuals and communities. It underscores the importance of giving back, not just financially, but also through active participation and leadership, thus contributing to the university’s legacy.

0
Education
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
14 seconds ago
Penn State Alumnus Donates $800k to Establish Engineering Scholarship
Edward Mitchell, a Penn State mechanical engineering alumnus, has made a significant contribution to the future of engineering education in Pennsylvania’s Coal Region. Through a generous donation of $800,000, he has established the Robert, John, and Edward Mitchell Family Endowed Scholarship Fund in the College of Engineering. This fund aims to aid engineering students from
Penn State Alumnus Donates $800k to Establish Engineering Scholarship
Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women's Employment
6 mins ago
Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women's Employment
Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism
13 mins ago
Penn State Professor to Lead Interdisciplinary Study on Gender and Ethnonationalism
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts
22 seconds ago
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts
Rethinking College Choices: Public vs. Private Institutions
3 mins ago
Rethinking College Choices: Public vs. Private Institutions
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation
5 mins ago
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
3 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
3 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
4 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
5 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
5 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
5 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
5 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
6 mins
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
6 mins
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app