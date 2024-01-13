en English
Penn State Alumnus Donates $800k to Establish Engineering Scholarship

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Edward Mitchell, a Penn State mechanical engineering alumnus, has made a significant contribution to the future of engineering education in Pennsylvania’s Coal Region. Through a generous donation of $800,000, he has established the Robert, John, and Edward Mitchell Family Endowed Scholarship Fund in the College of Engineering. This fund aims to aid engineering students from Schuylkill, Carbon, Columbia, and Northumberland counties, thereby continuing a legacy of engagement, support, and transformative education at Penn State.

Mitchell Brothers: A Legacy of Engineering Excellence

Edward Mitchell, along with his late brothers Robert and John, was a first-generation college student from Coaldale in Schuylkill County. The brothers pursued engineering degrees at Penn State between the 1940s and 50s, specializing in mechanical, chemical, and civil engineering respectively. Their careers in engineering were diverse and impactful, with Edward spending nearly four decades at the Texaco Research Center, Robert contributing to television picture tube manufacturing, and John working with the Pennsylvania Department of Highways.

Paying It Forward: The Scholarship Fund

The scholarship fund, created through a combination of a $500,000 outright pledge and a $300,000 bequest from Edward’s estate, aims to ease the increased tuition costs for aspiring engineers. During Edward’s time at Penn State, tuition cost $125 a semester. The fund recognizes the financial strain that current students face and strives to support them in their pursuit of a top-tier education. The scholarship will be awarded annually to one student, with the possibility of renewal for subsequent years.

Transforming Lives, Shaping the Future

Edward Mitchell’s donation is not just about monetary support; it’s about enabling students from Pennsylvania’s Coal Region to access quality education and build impactful careers. The Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering, Tonya L. Peeples, expressed gratitude for Mitchell’s long-term engagement and contribution, emphasizing the ripple effect of such contributions in shaping the future of engineering.

Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

