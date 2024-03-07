PEER Project at USU Empowers Young Adults with Disabilities Towards Employment and Independence

At Utah State University (USU), an innovative program named the PEER (Post-Secondary Education, Employment, and Research) Project is making strides in empowering young adults with disabilities. This initiative, a collaborative effort between Cache County School District and Logan City School District, aims to facilitate the transition of 18-22-year-olds with disabilities from high school to adulthood by offering internship opportunities and teaching life skills essential for independence and employment. HalLee Jackson, a participant at The Junction and a testament to the project's success, stands as a beacon of what the program aspires to achieve for its students.

Building Skills for Life and Work

Lauren Leatham, the teacher for the PEER Project, emphasizes the program's dual focus: fostering independence and securing employment for its students. Through a combination of classroom teaching and hands-on internship experiences, students learn to navigate the complexities of the job market, including how to secure and maintain employment. Moreover, the project doesn't stop at vocational training. It also covers essential life skills, from using public transportation independently to managing finances, laying a comprehensive foundation for students to lead productive, autonomous lives post-graduation.

Customized Internship Experiences

One of the distinguishing features of the PEER Project is its personalized approach to internships. By collaborating with various USU departments and local businesses, such as USU Dining Services and Aggie Blue Bikes, the project ensures that each student's internship aligns with their interests and career aspirations. This tailored strategy not only enhances the students' engagement and learning but also significantly boosts their confidence and self-efficacy, crucial traits for their future careers and personal development.

Empowering Students Beyond Disabilities

The PEER Project stands as a testament to the belief that disabilities do not define one's abilities or potential. By focusing on what their students can do, rather than their limitations, the program fosters a positive and resilient mindset among its participants. Students like HalLee Jackson exemplify the project's success, showcasing how with the right support and opportunities, young adults with disabilities can overcome challenges and thrive in the workforce and society at large.

The PEER Project at USU not only changes lives by helping young adults with disabilities transition to fulfilling careers and independent living but also serves as a model for similar programs nationwide. Its holistic approach to education, employment, and life skills training sets a benchmark for empowering individuals with disabilities, ensuring they have the tools and confidence to lead successful, meaningful lives.