Pasadena Police Launch 'Books 'N Cops' Series: Unmasking Reality of Forensics

The Pasadena Police Department has set in motion an enlightening educational series, aptly named 'Books 'N Cops'. The series, aimed at shedding light on the realities of forensic science and police work, stands as a stark contrast to the sensationalized representations often showcased on television. This initiative is a collaborative effort with the Pasadena Public Library and seeks to offer the public an immersive journey into the world of forensic science and police operations.

Debunking Media Myths

Forensic Specialist Jonathan Schmidt from the department launched the series with a presentation at the Allendale Branch Library. The event marked the beginning of a 10-month long multi-event series, with Schmidt engaging with children and their parents, dispelling myths about forensics that are typically portrayed in the media. He utilized photographs to illustrate how phenomena like ghost images can be fabricated using simple techniques with a cell phone.

Merging Forensics with Reality

Schmidt candidly shared his experiences of investigating crime scenes, underlining the stark differences between TV portrayals and the actual forensic work. He brought to light the less glamorous aspects of the job such as the unpleasantness of collecting evidence from a dumpster or dealing with filthy crime scenes.

Technical Aspects of Forensics

He delved into the technical minutiae of the job, like blood spatter analysis, explaining how it involves mathematical calculations to determine points of convergence. Schmidt also emphasized the importance of fingerprints, DNA, and the process of making plaster casts for tire tracks and shoe prints. He noted that even gloves can leave traceable marks, adding another layer to the complex tapestry of forensic science.

The 'Books 'N Cops' series, which began its journey on January 20, 2024, will run through October 2024. It will showcase various divisions and representatives from the Pasadena Police Department. The program is an earnest effort to integrate STEAM principles and enhance public understanding of the police force's daily responsibilities, thus bridging the gap between reality and fiction.