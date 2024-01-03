Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program

A groundbreaking initiative has been launched in Park City, Utah, aimed at easing the financial strain of childcare on families with young children. On January 1st, the city rolled out a childcare assistance program that offers scholarships to eligible families, helping them afford early childcare costs. This program, the first of its kind in the region, has been welcomed with open arms by the community.

Pioneering Scholarship Program

Under this innovative scheme, the Park City Council has earmarked a whopping $1 million to fund scholarships. Each scholarship could potentially offer up to $1,700 per month per child, covering childcare costs for children up to kindergarten age. These scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis, making it imperative for interested families to apply at the earliest.

Eligibility and Benefits

To qualify for this program, families need to fulfill certain criteria. They must be Park City residents and allocate at least 10% of their monthly income to childcare. Additionally, their earnings must be equal to or less than the average median income, with an indicative threshold being an income of $148,000 or below for a family of four. But the benefits are not limited to residents alone. Employees who work in Park City but live outside may also qualify for scholarships worth $200. Those who live and work in the city can receive up to $1,900, adding an attractive incentive to both live and work within city limits.

Partnerships and Future Prospects

The Park City Community Foundation is shouldering the administrative costs of the program, and enrollment and payment processing are being managed in collaboration with the California-based childcare organization, Upwards. The program also directs families towards Utah state’s DWS childcare assistance program, ensuring that they can access the maximum possible support. While this initiative is a significant step towards supporting families, local daycares like PC Tots, where 80% of families receive scholarships, are hopeful that future funding will also aid in expanding daycare facilities. The need for expansion is glaringly evident from PC Tots’ current waitlist of 103 children and the high cost of living in Park City, which impacts the affordability of both living and childcare for young families.