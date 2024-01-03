en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Park City, Utah, Introduces Groundbreaking Childcare Assistance Program

A groundbreaking initiative has been launched in Park City, Utah, aimed at easing the financial strain of childcare on families with young children. On January 1st, the city rolled out a childcare assistance program that offers scholarships to eligible families, helping them afford early childcare costs. This program, the first of its kind in the region, has been welcomed with open arms by the community.

Pioneering Scholarship Program

Under this innovative scheme, the Park City Council has earmarked a whopping $1 million to fund scholarships. Each scholarship could potentially offer up to $1,700 per month per child, covering childcare costs for children up to kindergarten age. These scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis, making it imperative for interested families to apply at the earliest.

Eligibility and Benefits

To qualify for this program, families need to fulfill certain criteria. They must be Park City residents and allocate at least 10% of their monthly income to childcare. Additionally, their earnings must be equal to or less than the average median income, with an indicative threshold being an income of $148,000 or below for a family of four. But the benefits are not limited to residents alone. Employees who work in Park City but live outside may also qualify for scholarships worth $200. Those who live and work in the city can receive up to $1,900, adding an attractive incentive to both live and work within city limits.

Partnerships and Future Prospects

The Park City Community Foundation is shouldering the administrative costs of the program, and enrollment and payment processing are being managed in collaboration with the California-based childcare organization, Upwards. The program also directs families towards Utah state’s DWS childcare assistance program, ensuring that they can access the maximum possible support. While this initiative is a significant step towards supporting families, local daycares like PC Tots, where 80% of families receive scholarships, are hopeful that future funding will also aid in expanding daycare facilities. The need for expansion is glaringly evident from PC Tots’ current waitlist of 103 children and the high cost of living in Park City, which impacts the affordability of both living and childcare for young families.

0
Education
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

By Salman Khan

Israel Grapples with Rising Challenges in Early Childhood Special Education

By Shivani Chauhan

Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Accusations of Financial Misconduct Hover Over Savitribai Phule Pune University

By Dil Bar Irshad

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
@Agriculture · 2 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
heart comment 0
India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions

By Rafia Tasleem

India Introduces Mandatory Anti-Drug Pledge for Students in Educational Institutions
GradRight: Redefining Education Loans for India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Students

By Dil Bar Irshad

GradRight: Redefining Education Loans for India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 Students
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement

By Salman Akhtar

Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
Government Approves Historic Overhaul of National Education Structure

By BNN Correspondents

Government Approves Historic Overhaul of National Education Structure
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
30 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
1 min
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
2 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app