Education

Parents Shoulder the Burden of Soaring College Costs

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:36 am EST
Parents Shoulder the Burden of Soaring College Costs

College education, an indispensable cornerstone of modern success, is becoming increasingly burdensome on parents’ wallets. The latest figures from Sallie Mae’s ‘How America Pays for College’ report reveal that parents shouldered 43% of college costs through their income and savings in 2021-22, while students contributed a mere 11%. This phenomenon is fueled by the escalating expenses associated with a college degree, prompting many families to value affordability and debt management over prestigious institutions.

Navigating the Financial Aid Maze

Financial aid consultant, Kalman Chany, underscores the significance of advance planning and thorough understanding of the financial aid process to curtail out-of-pocket expenses and student debt. A blend of income, savings, scholarships, grants, and loans is the common cocktail financing college expenses. The report notes that over 70% of families deploy scholarships and grants—free of repayment obligations—while about 40% resort to loans. Chany recommends leveraging ‘other people’s money,’ through merit-based aid and scholarships, to cut down costs.

Early Conversations and Clear Expectations

Sallie Mae spokesman, Rick Castellano, advocates for families to initiate early dialogues to set lucid expectations about students’ potential contributions. He suggests considering various avenues including scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study programs. Economist and president of Bryant University, Ross Gittell, clarifies that the decision of who foots the bill for college education is a family affair and varies with each family’s economic circumstances. He indicates that a sizable proportion of undergraduates work while studying, with 74% of part-time and 40% of full-time students employed as of 2020.

Balancing Work and Studies

However, education expert Mark Kantrowitz cautions that working beyond 12 hours a week may detrimentally affect academic performance. He also points out that high school students can curb college costs through initiatives like dual enrollment and course sharing. Ultimately, the pursuit of higher education is a complex tapestry of financial decisions, family dynamics, and academic commitments. It demands careful navigation, informed decision-making, and strategic planning.

Education
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

