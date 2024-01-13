Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings

In Halesowen, a recurring issue of inappropriate parking near Lutley Primary School continues to trouble local authorities and the community, despite stern warnings and enforcement actions by local police. Parents, seemingly oblivious to the potential risks and obstructions caused by their parking habits, continue to flout guidelines and regulations, leading to a series of confrontations and actions by the Halesowen neighbourhood police team.

Enforcement Actions and Ongoing Non-compliance

On Tuesday, January 9, the police visited the school on Brookwillow Road and issued nine tickets to drivers for a range of parking violations. These included obstructive practices such as blocking footpaths, junctions, school entrances, and parking on zigzag lines – all of which are not only illegal, but also pose safety risks to pedestrians and other road users.

Subsequent Visits Reveal Ongoing Issues

Despite the initial enforcement action, a subsequent police visit on Friday, January 12, revealed that the problem was far from resolved. Vehicles were found to be parked inappropriately on bends around the school, creating potential hazards and impeding the smooth flow of traffic. The police shared images of the poorly parked cars on their social media platforms, highlighting the extent of the issue.

Police Urge Parents to Reconsider Parking Choices

In response to the ongoing issue, police have reiterated their message to parents, urging them to consider their parking choices when picking up their children. Ensuring safety and accessibility for all should be the priority, and parents are encouraged to abide by the rules and regulations, avoiding practices that obstruct traffic flow and pedestrian access. The police have also warned of stricter enforcement actions should the situation not improve.