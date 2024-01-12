en English
Education

Parents Laud Early Back-to-School Financial Support from Government

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Parents Laud Early Back-to-School Financial Support from Government

In an unexpected but welcome surprise, Kubulau, Bua resident, Vateria Liwaono, expressed gratitude for the early dispensation of back-to-school financial support from her government. The disbursement arrived on Monday evening, earlier than the anticipated January 10 date, enabling her to promptly purchase the necessary school books and stationery for her three children.

Early Financial Support Eases Burden

For families like Liwaono’s, struggling with financial difficulties, this timely support has proven to be a lifeline. The feeling of relief was echoed by another parent, Fiona Bert, who emphasized the challenges of fulfilling her children’s educational needs on her husband’s sole income. The aid, she said, significantly eased the burden of procuring educational materials for their children.

Government’s Initiative Garners Praise

The government’s initiative has indeed prompted a wave of gratitude among the beneficiaries. In a broader context, it has disbursed a staggering $40.2 million in back-to-school assistance, eliciting appreciation from hundreds of parents. Litia Aditukana, another beneficiary, travelled to do her back-to-school shopping and expressed her thanks for the timely support.

Importance of Support for Children’s Needs

Amid the expressions of gratitude, Kasanita Likudakai, another parent, stressed the importance of utilizing the funds for children’s educational needs. The initial round of payments, amounting to $40.2 million, benefited 200,760 students, with a second round awaiting those yet to be enrolled in Year 13. Both Liwaono and Bert expressed a desire to thank the government publicly on Facebook for its provision, underscoring the impact of this initiative on their lives and their children’s education.

Education Fiji
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

