Africa

Parents Challenge Exam Levy Imposition at Zimbabwe Schools

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
Parents Challenge Exam Levy Imposition at Zimbabwe Schools

In a contentious move that has sparked heated debates, the administration at St Anthony’s High School in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, is withholding examination results for students whose parents have not covered certain levies. Specifically, these charges were imposed to shoulder the costs of administering the Advanced (A) and Ordinary (O) Level science examinations for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) in November 2023.

Levies Levied

The school, under the leadership of headmaster Joram Mawana, had sought approval from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to enforce a levy for science chemicals and equipment used during the exams. This proposal included varying amounts for different subjects, along with extra fees for examination answer sheets. Mawana had communicated to parents in December that exam results would be divulged only upon settlement of the examination levy.

Parents Push Back

However, the parents of the students have questioned the transparency and justification of the steep fees, demanding detailed invoices to decipher the costs incurred by the Commission. This backlash has put the school’s administration in the spotlight, forcing them to reckon with the increasing resistance from parents.

Meanwhile, at Mhanyame Primary School

Elsewhere, Mhanyame Primary School is grappling with financial challenges as parents and guardians dispute examination fees and levies. The school, presently facing accommodation distress with learners studying under trees and in open spaces, has experienced a dip in fee payments. The situation is further compounded by the tardy disbursement of Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) funds, stalling the school’s development plans. The Education Minister has maintained that no student should be expelled or penalised over non-payment of fees, but schools must devise strategies to encourage defaulters to pay up.

Africa Education Zimbabwe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

