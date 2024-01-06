en English
Parental Awareness of Play’s Role in Child Development: A Study’s Insight

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Parental Awareness of Play's Role in Child Development: A Study's Insight

Recent research has underscored the fundamental role of play in children’s cognitive development. A comprehensive survey of 1,172 U.S. parents conducted by a team of researchers has discovered that parents, in fact, comprehend the value of play for their progeny’s holistic development. The study published in Frontiers in Developmental Psychology provides an intriguing insight into parental understanding of the importance of play, especially in the context of ‘playful learning,’ for a child’s cognitive growth.

Understanding the Value of Play

The study unearths the fact that parents, regardless of their educational background or income level, perceive free play as the most beneficial for learning. This is followed by guided play, games, and direct instruction. Yet, there’s a striking need to enhance parental understanding of the benefits of guided play, particularly for essential skills like reading and math.

Advocacy for Guided Play

The research brings to light the efficacy of guided play, an approach initiated by an adult but led by the child. This form of play merges the child-driven nature of free play with a focus on learning outcomes under the guidance of an adult. Guided play, as exemplified in Montessori classrooms and children’s museums, significantly contributes to the development of learning-to-learn skills such as attention, memory, and flexible thinking.

Correlation and Misconceptions

Interestingly, the study also identified a correlation between a parent’s level of education and household income and their likelihood of viewing free play as the most effective learning method. Moreover, it noted that parents often harbor misconceptions about the types of play most conducive to helping children achieve learning goals.

In conclusion, the findings advocate for targeted efforts to educate parents about the subtleties of child cognitive development and the unique advantages of guided play. By refining parents’ knowledge about the importance of play, we can foster more everyday guided play opportunities, thereby enhancing children’s learning potential and enriching parental engagement.

Education
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

