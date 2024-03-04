Pangasinan Educators Bag 2023 Presidential Lingkod Bayan Awards for Education Innovation

In a remarkable celebration of educational excellence, two educators from Alaminos City, Pangasinan, have been honored with the prestigious 2023 Presidential Lingkod Bayan awards. Dr. Raquel Rivera and Kris Christopher de la Cruz, both master teachers at Alaminos City National High School, received this distinction for their outstanding contributions to the field of education, as recently recognized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Their achievements underscore the vital role educators play in shaping the future through innovation and dedication.

Innovative Teaching and Learning

Dr. Raquel Rivera has been celebrated for her pioneering work in integrating information-communication technologies and media arts into the curriculum. Her efforts in establishing film clubs at the Alaminos City National High School have led to the production of short films, garnering eight major awards at seven international festivals. This innovative approach not only enhances the learning experience for students but also puts them on a global stage, showcasing their talents and the quality of Philippine education.

Kris Christopher de la Cruz, on the other hand, has made significant strides in promoting science research and robotics among students. Through the establishment of a Science and Robotics Club, he has inspired students to develop inventions related to agriculture, intelligent aquaponics, and hydroponics. These projects have not only won local and national competitions but have also provided practical solutions to real-world problems, demonstrating the potential impact of integrating science and technology in education.

Awards and Recognition

The recognition from the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award is not just a testament to the individual achievements of Rivera and de la Cruz but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for educators nationwide. Both awardees received a gold medallion, a presidential plaque, and a cash incentive of P200,000, along with a promotion to the next higher position in their respective schools. Their recognition highlights the importance of innovative teaching methods and the significant role educators play in nurturing the minds of the youth.

Impacting the Community and Beyond

The awards received by Rivera and de la Cruz underscore the critical impact of education on community development and national growth. By fostering an environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, these educators are preparing their students for the challenges of the future. Their work exemplifies the profound influence that dedicated and innovative teachers can have on their students and the broader community. The recognition of their efforts by the Civil Service Commission through the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award brings to light the transformative power of education and the significant contributions of educators to society.

As we reflect on the accomplishments of Dr. Raquel Rivera and Kris Christopher de la Cruz, it is clear that their dedication and innovative approaches to teaching have not only elevated the status of their community but have also laid the groundwork for a brighter future for the Philippines. Their recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the potential within each educator to make a lasting impact on their students and the nation as a whole. It is through such exemplary service and contribution to the field of education that the path towards a more informed, innovative, and inspired society is paved.