Pandemic Impact: Girls' Reading and Maths Skills Decline More Than Boys', Study Finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted educational outcomes across the globe, with a new report revealing that girls' reading and maths skills have been hit harder than boys'. This analysis, conducted by the Education Policy Institute, examined over six million reading and maths tests to uncover gender disparities exacerbated by the pandemic. The findings challenge earlier expectations and shed light on the nuanced effects of lockdowns on learning.

Reversal of Educational Gains

The study's comparison of test results from the 2022-23 academic year with the previous five years indicates a concerning trend. In primary reading, boys have narrowed the gap with girls to 3.1 months, from 4.1 months before the pandemic. Moreover, girls have fallen a further two months behind boys in primary maths, creating a 2.9-month gap in favor of boys. Secondary education also mirrors this pattern, with girls' advantages in reading and maths diminishing significantly. This reversal of educational gains highlights the pandemic's uneven impact on students based on gender.

Underlying Factors

While the report does not pinpoint the exact reasons why girls have been more affected, it suggests that the pandemic's impact on girls' wellbeing might play a crucial role. Studies, including one published in the Lancet, have shown a marked increase in eating disorders among teenage girls during the pandemic, pointing to broader wellbeing issues. Observational insights also suggest differences in how boys and girls responded to the loss of social interaction during lockdowns, potentially influencing their educational engagement and outcomes.

Broader Educational Landscape

Beyond gender disparities, the report illuminates differences in pandemic impacts across regions, ethnic groups, and language proficiency. Notably, black primary pupils have surpassed their white peers in reading, and pupils from mixed, Asian, black, and other backgrounds have shown improved results in secondary schools. These findings underscore the varied effects of the pandemic on different student demographics, emphasizing the need for targeted support and interventions.

The revelation that girls' reading and maths skills suffered more during the pandemic than boys' challenges pre-existing notions and calls for a reevaluation of support strategies in education. As educational systems aim to recover and rebuild, acknowledging and addressing these disparities will be crucial in ensuring equitable outcomes for all students. The pandemic has not only highlighted existing inequities but also introduced new challenges that educators, policymakers, and communities must work together to overcome.