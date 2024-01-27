Palmyra R-1 Middle School Teacher Nichole Gard Joins U.S. LEGO Education Ambassador Program

In an affirming testament to her dedication to innovative teaching methods, Nichole Gard, a gifted and talented education teacher at Palmyra R-1 Middle School, has been selected for the prestigious U.S. LEGO Education Ambassador Program 2024 cohort. This honor is bestowed on educators who embody the LEGO Education mission and exhibit innovative teaching practices, with Gard being one of only 78 educators selected nationwide.

Enriching STEAM Learning through Play

Gard's approach to teaching involves the use of LEGO education kits to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) learning. These kits have been instrumental in making the learning process more interactive, fun, and creativley stimulating for the students. The essence of this approach lies in facilitating learning through play, a method that resonates deeply with the students.

Dynamic Learning Environment

The application of LEGO education kits in Gard's teaching method has been instrumental in creating a dynamic, participatory learning environment. This approach enhances the overall educational experience by encouraging students to engage more actively in the learning process. The success of Gard's method is evident in the significant impact she has made at her school, where she has initiated a STEM club and a Makerspace club, reaching even more students.

A Testament to Dedication and Innovation

Gard's selection for the U.S. LEGO Education Ambassador Program is a significant recognition of her commitment to hands-on learning and her ability to engage students in STEAM learning. By leveraging the power of play in education, Gard has demonstrated that innovative teaching methods can significantly enhance the learning experience, leading to more engaged and inspired students.