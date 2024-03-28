Paktia Province Celebrates Opening of New Public Library to Boost Reading Culture

In a significant development aimed at promoting literacy and a culture of reading among its residents, particularly the youth, the Directorate of Information and Culture in Paktia Province has inaugurated a new public library. This initiative seeks to address the declining culture of reading in the region by providing access to thousands of books across various genres, including religious, Islamic, intellectual, and modern sciences.

Reviving the Culture of Reading

The inauguration ceremony highlighted the importance of libraries as centers for learning and cultural exchange. Sawab Jan Islamyar, the Head of Information and Culture in Paktia, emphasized the library's role in the community, noting existing libraries in Zormat, Samkani, and Sayed Karam districts. With plans to expand the number of libraries throughout the province, the initiative aims to include a diverse range of books to cater to the intellectual and educational needs of its residents. Inamullah Salahuddin, the Deputy Governor of Paktia, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the future plans to enrich the library's collection with religious, intellectual, and various other types of books.

Community Response and Expectations

The community's reaction to the library's opening has been overwhelmingly positive, with residents expressing a keen interest in rejuvenating the culture of reading in Paktia. Many have called for the establishment of more public libraries, especially in remote areas, to ensure wider access to educational resources. Educated individuals and writers in the province, including poet and writer Khozhman Zazai, have praised the initiative but stressed the importance of further enriching the library's collection to truly transform it into a hub of knowledge and progress.

A Long-Awaited Milestone

The foundation stone of the library was originally laid in 1345 (solar year), but the project was halted and the building destroyed. Its reopening marks not only the revival of a physical space but also symbolizes a renewed commitment to education and intellectual growth in Paktia Province. The Directorate of Information and Culture, along with local government officials, envisions this library as a cornerstone for future educational and cultural development initiatives in the region.

As Paktia Province opens its doors to this new public library, the move represents more than just the availability of thousands of books. It's a step towards nurturing a well-informed, educated, and enlightened community, ready to face the challenges of the modern world while remaining rooted in its rich cultural heritage. This initiative may well set the stage for a brighter, more literate future for residents of Paktia and beyond.