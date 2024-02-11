PAAU Matriculates 6,918 Students for 2023/2024 Session: A Call for Vigilance and Integrity

Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) ushers in a new academic era, matriculating 6,918 students for the 2023/2024 session. At the 25th Matriculation Ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Marietu O. Tenuche issued an impassioned plea to the fresh cohort: uphold the university's reputation and report any negative behavior.

A Call for Vigilance and Integrity

Prof. Tenuche highlighted cyber crimes, cultism, rape, and extortion as significant concerns, accounting for 60% of the 70% crimes committed on campus in recent times. She urged the students to serve as whistleblowers, asserting that "your silence can be your greatest enemy."

The Vice Chancellor also cautioned against indecent dressing and other vices, emphasizing the university's zero-tolerance stance. "We have various committees set up to root out all acts inimical to peace and tranquility on campus," she stated, encouraging students to volunteer and participate actively.

Accreditation and Infrastructure

Assuring the students of quality education, Prof. Tenuche announced that all courses at PAAU have received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional bodies. This recognition solidifies the university's commitment to academic excellence and integrity.

To further support the students' academic pursuits, PAAU has deployed robust infrastructure. "Our library is well-stocked with current books, journals, and e-resources," the Vice Chancellor proudly shared. These resources aim to foster an enriching learning environment, empowering students to excel in their chosen fields.

A New Chapter Begins

As the 6,918 students embark on their academic journey, they carry not just books and dreams but also the responsibility to uphold the integrity of their institution. Prof. Tenuche's parting words encapsulate this sentiment: "Your time here is a stepping stone to the future you wish to create. Make it count."

The echoes of the 25th Matriculation Ceremony will undoubtedly resonate throughout the university halls, serving as a constant reminder of the students' duty to themselves, their peers, and their alma mater. As PAAU welcomes its newest members, it reaffirms its commitment to nurturing leaders who will shape tomorrow's world with wisdom, integrity, and resilience.