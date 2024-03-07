Oyo State Advances Education: Launches Tertiary Education Commission Bill 2024, Embraces Online Learning

With a significant step towards enhancing the quality and management of higher education, Oyo State has initiated the process to establish the Oyo State Tertiary Education Commission. This move, marked by the first reading of the Oyo State Tertiary Education Commission Bill, 2024 at a recent House of Assembly plenary, underscores the state's commitment to reforming its educational landscape. The proposed commission aims to coordinate and oversee all tertiary institutions in the state, ensuring the development and implementation of quality assurance mechanisms and the alignment of academic standards.

Establishment and Responsibilities of the Commission

The envisioned commission will play a pivotal role in developing and enforcing a code of conduct for institutions and individuals, acting as a bridge between tertiary institutions and the Ministry of Education. Its responsibilities extend to collaborating with national regulatory bodies on programme accreditation, quality assurance, funding initiatives, and supporting research infrastructure and technology within institutions. Moreover, it will advise the governor on higher education policies, funding, infrastructure development, and research priorities, representing the state in national and international education matters.

Embracing Online Education

In a parallel development, the Oyo State House of Assembly has emphasized the importance of online education in state-owned tertiary institutions. Through a motion presented by Honourable Olorunpoto Rahman, the Assembly highlighted the benefits of online learning systems and virtual classrooms. The motion argued for the institutionalization of online education to expand access and increase internally generated revenue. It called for the creation of an enabling environment and the building of technological capacity among the workforce, aiming to bridge personnel gaps and foster the development of online educational programmes.

Supporting Education Beyond Legislation

The state's commitment to education is further demonstrated by recent actions of Governor Seyi Makinde. The governor presented 28 new buses to student union bodies and signed the 2024 bursary award for Oyo State students in tertiary institutions. These initiatives, aimed at assisting students amidst economic challenges, highlight the government's support for education and students at all levels.

As Oyo State charts a new course in higher education management and online learning, the implications for the state's educational landscape are profound. The establishment of the Tertiary Education Commission and the push towards online education represent strategic moves to enhance educational quality, access, and management. These initiatives not only aim to address the specific needs of the state's higher education but also set a precedent for other states to follow. As the bill progresses through the legislative process and the state's tertiary institutions adapt to online learning, the future of education in Oyo State looks promising.