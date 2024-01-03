Oxford University Students Housed in Four-Star Hotels Amid Accommodation Crisis

Over 120 students from the prestigious University of Oxford are experiencing an unusual term as they find themselves living in four-star hotels due to a significant shortage of on-campus accommodation. In what can only be described as an extraordinary circumstance, these students are getting a taste of luxury living while their colleges scramble to resolve the housing crisis.

The Unforeseen Housing Crisis

Approximately 20 students from St Peter’s College are residing at the Voco Spires Hotel, a four-star establishment known for its amenities including an indoor pool, spa, and gym. In a similar predicament, more than 100 third-year students from New College are making the Leonardo Royal Hotel their home. The hotel, known for its room service and a Marco Pierre White steakhouse restaurant, provides an unexpected backdrop to their academic pursuits.

College Response to the Crisis

The cost of accommodation at these hotels, which can go up to £150 a night, is being subsidised by the respective colleges. This unprecedented measure comes in the wake of delays in the completion of new college accommodation buildings, with supply chain issues cited as the primary cause. New College’s building contractors are shouldering the cost for their students’ hotel stay, ensuring that the housing crisis doesn’t impact the students’ financial situation.

Funding Woes and Future Plans

Both colleges are actively seeking additional funding from wealthy benefactors to mitigate the costs and expedite the construction of new halls. New College, in particular, is requesting a hefty sum of £25,000 per bedroom to build a new hall that can accommodate 94 students. This plea for funds underscores the urgency of the housing crisis and the significant resources required to resolve it.

The current situation is reminiscent of an incident last November when students had to endure freezing temperatures while queuing outside a letting agency for up to 24 hours to secure housing for the next academic year. St Peter’s College has expressed disappointment over the delay in the occupation of its new residential development, Castle Bailey Quad, until January 2024. The college is compensating affected students with reduced rent rates, meal credits, moving assistance, and alternative housing arrangements.

New College’s warden has confirmed that the cost incurred for housing students at the Leonardo is being covered by the building contractors’ insurers, ensuring that the college bears no financial burden. While the situation is far from ideal, the response from the colleges and the contractors demonstrates a commitment to ensuring that the students’ academic journey continues undeterred, even amidst such unexpected circumstances.