Overcrowded School Buses in Guam: A Rising Concern

In a recent legislative oversight hearing, Guam Senator Telo Taitague raised significant concerns about the alarming overcrowding of school buses. Reports are emerging of students compelled to sit on the floor, a direct result of insufficient seating, causing a wave of worry among parents and education officials alike. The issue was also spotlighted at a community meeting in Yigo, where parent Maria Martinez vocalized her fears concerning her child's comfort and safety during school commutes.

Double Sessions and Reconstruction Woes

The overcrowding problem is in part induced by the ongoing double sessions held at local schools. A prime example is Simon Sanchez High School, which is temporarily conducting classes at John F. Kennedy High School due to the reconstruction of the Yigo campus. These logistical changes have put an unforeseen strain on the school transportation system, leading to the current predicament.

Bus Driver Shortage or Scheduling Snafu?

Education Superintendent Kenneth Swanson acknowledged the bus overcrowding issue during the hearing. However, he was uncertain whether the root of the problem lies in a shortage of bus drivers or scheduling conflicts. The Department of Public Works, led by Director Vince Arriola, had previously alerted senators to the strain on resources. A significant portion of these resources is being directed towards driver overtime costs, a consequence of the double sessions and the dearth of bus drivers.

Recruiting More Drivers: A Possible Solution

In response to the escalating issue, Public Works has initiated a vigorous recruitment drive for additional bus drivers. This proactive approach is aimed at alleviating the overcrowding issue, ensuring student safety, and reducing the burden on the current fleet of drivers. However, this situation also raises broader questions about the management of the Guam Department of Education and calls for strategic improvements to prevent such issues from recurring.