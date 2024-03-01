Overcoming Barriers: Lizbeth Hernandez Leverages $2.5M Scholarship Program for College Success

Lizbeth Hernandez's journey from a Nashville, Arkansas native to a Sam M. Walton College of Business graduate underscores the transformative power of educational opportunities and dedicated support systems. As the first in her family to attend college, Hernandez navigated the challenges of transferring from Cossatot Community College to the University of Arkansas, a move made smoother by the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship. This program, having disbursed over $2.5 million since its inception in 2019, played a pivotal role in her academic and career trajectory.

Pathway to Higher Education

Hernandez's decision to transfer to the University of Arkansas in Spring 2022 was significantly influenced by the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship. The financial support ensured she could continue her education at the same tuition rate as her two-year institution, a benefit that proved decisive. "The transfer scholarship did make a big impact on my decision," Hernandez shared, highlighting the crucial role of financial assistance in her college journey. Her story is a testament to the scholarship's aim of making higher education more accessible to Arkansas students.

Support Systems and Campus Life

Transitioning to a new city and a larger university presented Hernandez with its unique set of challenges. However, she found a sense of belonging and support through The CORD: The Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence and the scholarship office. These resources were instrumental in helping her navigate her new environment, providing guidance and support tailored to the needs of first-generation college students. The importance of such centers in fostering student success and well-being cannot be overstated, as they play a critical role in ensuring students like Hernandez can thrive in and out of the classroom.

From Graduation to Career

Graduating in December 2023, Hernandez's hard work and determination culminated in earning her degree from the Walton College. Her academic achievements have paved the way for a promising career at Tyson Foods in Springdale, where she plans to leverage the experience gained from her undergraduate internship. This transition from student to professional life illustrates the broader impact of scholarship programs and support services, not only in facilitating educational attainment but also in opening doors to meaningful employment opportunities.

Lizbeth Hernandez's story is a powerful reminder of the difference educational scholarships and campus support can make in the lives of students. By providing financial aid and fostering a supportive community, institutions can help unlock the potential of first-generation students, setting them on the path to success. As Hernandez embarks on her professional journey, her experience serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges, proving that with the right support, achieving one's educational and career goals is within reach.