Outrage at East China Normal Uni: Lecturer's Sexist 'Love Psychology' Course Suspended

At East China Normal University, a lecturer's controversial advice in a 'Psychology of Love' course has sparked widespread outrage. Gong Li, a researcher from the School of Geographic Sciences, instructed female students on how to be attractive to men, emphasizing traditional gender roles and stereotypes. His teachings, which included wearing makeup to appear younger and expressing a desire for children, have led to the course's suspension amid a backlash for promoting outdated and harmful views on gender and relationships.

Controversial Curriculum Sparks Debate

The 'Psychology of Love' course, designed as an easy credit option for undergraduates, has been under scrutiny for its content that objectifies women and reinforces harmful stereotypes. Gong's controversial instructions included advising women to wear makeup to enhance their attractiveness, express a willingness to have children as a genetic attraction, and even feign guilt after sexual encounters to appeal to men's conservative expectations. Such teachings have ignited a fierce debate on social media and among the student body, questioning the educational value and ethical implications of the course content.

University Response and Public Reaction

Following the public outcry, East China Normal University announced the suspension of the course, with future sessions to be led by staff from the School of Psychology and Cognitive Science. This decision has been met with mixed reactions. While some see it as a step towards addressing gender bias in education, others argue it is insufficient and call for a permanent ban on such teachings. Critics, including Feng Yuan from the Beijing-based NGO Equality, emphasize the course's failure to address genuine emotional needs and the potential impact on male students' understanding of relationships and love.

Societal Implications and Ongoing Debate

The controversy has opened up a broader dialogue on gender equality and the role of education in shaping societal norms and values. Critics argue that such courses not only perpetuate harmful stereotypes but also overlook the complexity of human emotions and relationships. The backlash against Gong Li's teachings reflects a growing awareness and rejection of sexist stereotypes in education. As the debate continues, the incident raises important questions about academic responsibility, gender equality, and the need for curriculum reform to reflect more inclusive and progressive values.