Outdoor Leadership Minor at U of A Skyrockets in Enrollment, Pioneers Experiential Learning

The University of Arkansas has witnessed a remarkable surge in enrollment for its outdoor leadership undergraduate minor, a program offered by the College of Education and Health Professions' Recreation and Sport Management program. Launched in the latter half of the fall 2022 semester, the program has grown from eight to more than 60 students in a year, with over 380 students enrolling in related courses. This growth is attributed to the program's unique blend of certifications, field-based experiences, and leadership skills development, overseen by Anya Bruhin and Michael Hoover.

Growing Interest and Community Impact

The program's success is not just reflected in its enrollment numbers but also in its community engagement and gender diversity, with women making up 39% of its participants. Bruhin and Hoover have established valuable connections with local industry partners such as Lacaida Ropes and Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, providing students with hands-on learning experiences that benefit both the students and the businesses involved. This symbiotic relationship has become a cornerstone of the program, ensuring students graduate with not just knowledge but real-world skills and connections.

Expansive Course Offerings and Unique Opportunities

Students enrolled in the outdoor leadership minor have access to a wide array of courses designed to prepare them for careers in outdoor professions. From Rock Climbing and Mountain Biking to Wilderness First Aid, the curriculum is designed to offer practical, skill-based learning outside the traditional classroom setting. Additionally, the program offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as summer trips to New Zealand in collaboration with the University of Canterbury, allowing students to immerse themselves in global outdoor leadership contexts.

Looking to the Future

The program's rapid growth and the opportunities it offers, from local industry partnerships to international excursions, highlight a bright future for students and the outdoor leadership field. The support from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation has been instrumental in this success, enabling the University of Arkansas to offer a dynamic and impactful educational experience. As the program continues to evolve, it promises to shape the next generation of outdoor leadership professionals, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow's landscapes.