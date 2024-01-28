Our Lady's Bower Triumphs in ThinkLanguages Competition, Wins Brussels Trip

In an exhibition of exceptional creativity and linguistic prowess, Our Lady's Bower Secondary school in Athlone clinched victory in the prestigious ThinkLanguages competition. Held from November 27th to December 1st, 2023, the contest saw the participation of 15,000 Transition Year students hailing from 180 different schools. The annual event is designed to celebrate linguistic diversity and contemplate the pivotal role of languages in widening life opportunities.

Collaborative Effort for Linguistic Excellence

The ThinkLanguages competition is an ingenious initiative, a collaborative effort between Post Primary Languages Ireland (PPLI) and the Department of Foreign Affairs. It operates under the umbrella of Languages Connect and the Career for EU strategy. The competition’s primary objective is to promote and propagate the importance of multilingualism and the benefits it entails in a globalized world.

Ministerial Recognition for Exceptional Performance

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, showered high praises on Our Lady's Bower for their extraordinary performance. She acknowledged their remarkable creativity, impressive teamwork, and fervent passion for languages. The Minister went on to announce the Athlone-based school as the deserving winners of the competition, thereby earning them the much-coveted trip to Brussels.

Prize: A Trip to the Heart of the European Union

As part of their reward, the triumphant team from Our Lady's Bower, escorted by two teachers, will get the unique opportunity to visit Brussels. Their itinerary will include exploring various institutions of the European Union and significant sites of historical and cultural interest. A highlight of their tour will be a visit to the Permanent Representation of Ireland to the EU - Ireland's most significant diplomatic mission overseas. This prize aims to offer the students a first-hand experience of the workings of the EU and the role of languages therein.