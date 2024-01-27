Otto's Comprehensive School Students Gain Hospitality Industry Insight at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort

With a vision to shape the future of the hospitality industry, Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa provided a two-week training program for fifth form students from Otto's Comprehensive School. The program, designed to give students a taste of the diverse career opportunities available within the hotel industry, was a resounding success. The students, who were assigned to various departments, including the front office, kitchen, weddings, and food and beverage, managed to gain invaluable insights into the workings of the industry.

Shaping Future Leaders

According to Carlene Spencer, the Learning and Development Manager at the resort, the main goal of the program was to expose students to the various career opportunities that exist within the hospitality industry. She emphasized that the program was not just about imparting knowledge, but also about igniting a passion for hospitality in the students. Tyreek Patrick, one of the students who participated in the program, expressed that the experience was beneficial and opened his eyes to the vast opportunities that lay within the industry.

A Warm Reception and Valuable Learning

Markayla Wellington, another participant, appreciated the warm reception and valuable learning she received during the program. She said it was an incredible experience to learn from the professionals and to understand the minute intricacies involved in their work. The students were also given a stipend and an invitation to enroll in the resort's premier hospitality training program after their graduation in 2024.

Opportunities Beyond Front-of-House Roles

Highlighting the wide range of career options within a hotel environment, General Manager David Latchimy noted that there are several roles beyond the front-of-house, such as IT, PR, Sales, Entertainment, Photography, and Butler Services. He emphasized that the hospitality industry is a dynamic and ever-evolving sector, offering a plethora of opportunities for individuals willing to learn and grow.

The program concluded before Christmas, marking another milestone in the resort's commitment to nurturing the future leaders of the hospitality industry. The students left the program with newfound knowledge, experiences, and an invitation to continue their journey in the world of hospitality.