Otago Polytechnic Hosts First Sensory Friendly Welcome Day: A Haven for Neurodiverse Learners

An oasis of calm amidst the hustle and bustle of academic life, Otago Polytechnic is set to host its first-ever Sensory Friendly Welcome Day this coming Friday, 16 February. The event, tailored for students who thrive in less sensory-stimulating environments, promises a softer introduction to student life and resources at the esteemed institution.

Advertisment

A Haven for Neurodiverse Learners

Nestled in the heart of the campus, The Hub will transform into a sanctuary of serenity, welcoming students who prefer a more subdued sensory experience. The initiative, a testament to Otago Polytechnic's commitment to inclusivity, aims to cater to the unique needs of neurodiverse learners and those with sensory sensitivities.

"We recognize that every student's journey is unique, and we strive to create an environment that supports and celebrates this diversity," shared a representative from the institution. By offering a less overwhelming setting, the Sensory Friendly Welcome Day hopes to empower students, enabling them to confidently navigate their academic journey.

Advertisment

A Day of Discovery and Support

The event, open to all Otago Polytechnic students, friends, and whānau, will be a treasure trove of information and resources. From providing insights into study resources to offering a glimpse into student life, the day promises to be an enriching experience.

Embracing Inclusivity, One Step at a Time

The Sensory Friendly Welcome Day is not just an event; it's a stepping stone towards a more inclusive future. By acknowledging and catering to the diverse needs of its students, Otago Polytechnic is paving the way for a more equitable academic landscape.