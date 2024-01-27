Osmania University Enhances Security Measures in Response to Student Concerns

In a decisive response to the mounting concerns over safety in hostel accommodations at Osmania University (OU), Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder Yadav convened a meeting with the students of Osmania University PG College. The meeting, held in the presence of Registrar P Lakshminarayana and OSD B Redyanaik, aimed to address the unease stemming from recent allegations of a security breach at the women’s hostel.

Addressing Security Concerns

The administration took cognizance of the students' apprehensions and pledged immediate action to bolster security measures. Echoing the sentiments of the students, the Vice-Chancellor stated, "Our priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure this."

Enhanced Security Measures

As part of the university's commitment to enhance security, it was decided that four security guards, including two female guards, would be deployed to monitor the hostel premises during the night. This decision stands as a testament to the administration's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for its students. Furthermore, they assured the construction of a 10-foot wall around the hostel to deter any unauthorized entries and enhance overall security.

Boosting Surveillance

In addition to physical security measures, the administration also pledged to increase the number of CCTV cameras installed around the hostel. This move is anticipated to augment surveillance capabilities, ensuring a safe and secure living environment for the students.

The swift and decisive action from the Osmania University administration serves as a beacon of hope not just for the students of the university, but also sets a precedent for other educational institutions grappling with similar issues. The situation underscores the importance of maintaining stringent security measures in hostels and the role of administration in swiftly addressing student concerns.