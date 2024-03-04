Osmania University Engineering Alum Donates Rs 5 Crore for New Building in Mentor's Honor

Hyderabad's Osmania University College of Engineering is set to receive a substantial boost to its infrastructure with a generous Rs 5-crore donation from Gopal T.K. Krishna, a distinguished 1988-batch alumnus and founder-chairman of Krishna Engineering Consultants. The funds are earmarked for the construction of a new building for the electrical engineering department, a tribute to Krishna's mentor, Prof. Y. Narasimhan.

Embracing the Past, Building the Future

During a ceremony held on Monday, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder, alongside key faculty members and Krishna himself, laid the foundation stone for the new building. Prof. Ravinder lauded Krishna's philanthropy, highlighting it as a testament to the values of transparency, accountability, and responsibility. Krishna shared his motivation, rooted in a childhood desire to give back to his alma mater and honor the legacy of his mentor. His journey from a local Hyderabad school to achieving multiple master's degrees in the US and leading a successful engineering consulting firm underscores the profound impact of education and mentorship.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Gopal T.K. Krishna's contribution is not just financial but symbolic, reflecting a deep gratitude towards his educational roots and a desire to inspire current and future students. His story resonates with other notable alumni like Kwang G. Tan, who have significantly contributed to their universities, showcasing the lasting bonds and impacts of educational institutions on their graduates. Krishna's previous donation in 1988 set the stage for this monumental gesture, aiming to ensure that every student walks into the new building with a smile, empowered by superior facilities and an inspiring legacy.

Implications and Future Prospects

This generous donation by Krishna not only paves the way for enhanced educational infrastructure but also sets a powerful example for alumni engagement and philanthropy. It raises questions about the role of successful alumni in contributing to the sustainable development of their alma maters and the potential ripple effects on educational quality, research, and student success. As the Osmania University community celebrates this milestone, it also looks forward to the myriad opportunities that the new building will unlock for students and faculty alike, in the realm of electrical engineering and beyond.