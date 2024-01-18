Orion Academy Emerges Victorious in Inter-Secondary School Debate Competitions

In a pulsating display of intellectual prowess, Orion Academy emerged victorious in the Inter-Secondary School Debate competitions' inaugural round. The event took place at the Alliance Francaise de la Dominique, a cultural hub known for its engagement with educational and creative initiatives. Engaging in a thought-provoking discourse on energy sector privatization in Dominica, Orion Academy and Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) put forth compelling arguments, revealing the depths of their understanding and research.

Advertisment

Orion Academy Triumphs Over Castle Bruce Secondary School

Orion Academy's team, comprising Dymond Daniel and Hafsah Francois, emerged triumphant, securing a total of 646 points. Castle Bruce Secondary School, represented by Princess George and Rhian St. Ville, displayed commendable talent and knowledge, amassing 627 points. However, it was Orion Academy's persuasive arguments in favor of the proposition that tipped the scales, demonstrating the team's ability to construct and deliver a convincing case.

Dymond Daniel Crowned Best Speaker

Advertisment

In addition to Orion Academy's victory, Dymond Daniel further elevated her school's standing by clinching the prestigious Best Speaker award. Her articulate presentation, nuanced understanding of the subject, and persuasive rhetoric were instrumental in Orion Academy's win. Daniel's performance is a testament to the caliber of debaters fostered by Orion Academy, and her award serves as an inspiration to her peers.

Inter-Secondary School Debate Competitions Progress

The debating competition, initiated by the Dominica State College, continues to stimulate intellectual growth among the island's youth. With Dominica News Online providing live coverage, the debates offer students a platform to voice their perspectives on various issues concerning Dominica's culture, legislation, and education. This event signals the resumption of the annual Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Competition after a lengthy hiatus, marking a significant step in nurturing the debating skills of Dominica's students.