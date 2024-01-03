en English
Oregon High School Postpones ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show Amid Controversy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Oregon High School Postpones ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show Amid Controversy

In a move that has sparked a flurry of reactions, the planned ‘family-friendly’ drag show at Oregon’s Lake Ridge High School, featuring renowned drag queen Poison Waters, has been postponed. The event, initially slated for January 7th, was organized by the school’s Gay Straight Alliance club. While the event was free, it suggested a $15 donation, with a portion of the proceeds earmarked for the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization specializing in suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

Backlash and Threats

The decision to postpone the event was triggered by ‘alarming threats’ from unidentified organizations, deemed violent and hate-driven. The school’s administration, prioritizing the safety of students, teachers, and staff, chose to delay the event until a later date. The nature of these threats and the organizations behind them remain undisclosed.

Public Reaction

The postponement has met with a wide array of reactions online. Some users, expressing relief at the cancellation, questioned the suitability of such an event for minors. Others, however, criticized the school for even considering hosting a drag show, with allegations of adult entertainment for minors and accusations of grooming.

The Performer

Slated to headline the event was Poison Waters, a.k.a Kevin Cook, an entertainer and community activist who has been active since the 1980s. The postponement of the event featuring such a renowned figure has only intensified the debate around inclusivity and age-appropriate content in schools.

In the wake of the postponement, the school and its Gay Straight Alliance club face a challenging road ahead. Striking a balance between inclusivity and public sentiment, while also ensuring safety, will be paramount.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

