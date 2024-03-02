Orange County's 'Above the Influence' Program Aims to Revolutionize Youth Substance Use Education

Orange County has taken a bold step towards combating youth substance use through the 'Above the Influence' program, spearheaded by retired Sgt. Brian Gunsolley. Designed for fifth and sixth graders, this initiative, taught by Orange County deputies, aims to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and provide them with tools to make healthier life choices. Currently, thirty-seven schools across the county have embraced this innovative six-week program.

Foundations of Influence

Launched in 2021, 'Above the Influence' was born from Gunsolley's vision to address the root causes of addiction and inform students about the risks associated with drugs, including alcohol, marijuana, nicotine, opioids, and the deadly fentanyl. The curriculum, resulting from comprehensive research and collaboration with local universities, focuses on increasing students' awareness of substance use dangers and equipping them with assertiveness training. This approach aims to bolster protective factors, encouraging kids to advocate for their well-being effectively.

Interactive Learning and State Standards

Participating students engage in weekly hour-long sessions, each dedicated to a different aspect of substance use, ranging from addiction to the specifics of tobacco vaping, e-juice, marijuana, and medication abuse. A standout feature of the program is its emphasis on assertiveness and refusal skills, where students practice saying no to substances through role-playing. This hands-on approach not only makes the learning process engaging but also ensures that the curriculum aligns with California's state standards for Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs health curriculum.

Community Support and Recognition

The program's success has garnered support from the community, including Orange County Board Chairperson Don Wagner, who allocated approximately $1.3 million for its expansion. The initiative's impact is evident, reaching over 30 schools and 3,000 students in the 2022-23 school year alone. Gunsolley's efforts have not gone unnoticed; he was awarded the 'Kiki Camarena Award' by the Elks Lodge in Orange for his contributions to drug prevention and education. As the program looks to expand, it continues to foster positive relationships between students and deputies, emphasizing the importance of making informed choices before transitioning to intermediate school.