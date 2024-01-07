One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll

The results of a recent poll conducted by YouGov for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) have unveiled a startling shift in parental perspective: one in three parents now believe that daily school attendance is not crucial for their children. This change in perception is believed to have been shaped by the experiences of remote learning during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Survey Insights

The survey, carried out in December 2023, included responses from 1,206 parents. It revealed that merely 70% of parents are convinced that their children’s educational needs are being met in the current schooling system. The figure is even lower among parents of secondary school students, dropping to 61%. This indicates a growing skepticism among parents regarding the effectiveness of traditional schooling in the post-pandemic world.

A Damaged Trust

Andy Cook, the Chief Executive of CSJ, underlined the urgency of mending the disrupted trust between families and schools, a relationship that the pandemic has significantly strained. Recognizing the gap, CSJ has rolled out a comprehensive report titled ‘The Missing Link: Restoring the bond between schools and families.’

A Seven-Point Plan

The report proposes a seven-point plan aimed at enhancing parental engagement and providing holistic support for families. The plan includes introducing at least five hours of extracurricular activities per week, investing in youth clubs, extending mental health support, implementing attendance mentors, and reviewing the effectiveness of fines and prosecutions for school absences. Importantly, CSJ also suggests the creation of a National Parental Participation Strategy to strengthen the partnership between parents and schools, an alliance that is more critical now than ever before.