Ondo State Empowers Education: Approves Recruitment of 2,000 Teachers, Funds WAEC Fees

Ondo State Government announces a significant boost to its education sector by approving the recruitment of 2,000 teachers and allocating N550 million for WAEC examination fees. This strategic move, unveiled by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, underscores the administration's dedication to enhancing educational standards and outcomes across primary and secondary schools.

Revitalizing Education through Strategic Recruitment

In a decisive step to strengthen the foundation of education in Ondo State, the government has sanctioned the recruitment of 2,000 teachers. This initiative is aimed at addressing the shortage of teaching staff in schools and ensuring that students receive quality education from well-qualified educators. Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized that this recruitment drive is part of a broader effort to reposition the state's education system for excellence.

Alleviating Financial Burdens: WAEC Fee Sponsorship

Additionally, the state government has earmarked N550 million to cover the registration fees of students sitting for the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams in state-owned secondary schools. This financial support is expected to relieve parents and guardians of the burden of examination fees, thereby encouraging higher student participation in these crucial assessments.

Legacy and Commitment to Educational Excellence

The governor's announcement came during the inauguration of the late Rosa Jane Pelly legacy project at Fiwasaye Girls' Grammar School, Akure. The project, named after the school's pioneering principal, symbolizes the state's commitment to building a resilient and progressive educational system. Aiyedatiwa called on community members and stakeholders to collaborate with the government in realizing its vision for a transformative educational landscape in Ondo State.

As Ondo State takes these bold steps towards educational reform, the focus is not only on immediate improvements but on laying the groundwork for sustainable development in the sector. The recruitment of new teachers and the financial support for WAEC fees reflect a comprehensive approach to addressing both the quality of education and access to opportunities for students. With these initiatives, Ondo State sets a precedent for educational excellence that could inspire similar actions across Nigeria.