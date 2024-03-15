OLC Mugoiri Girls High School and Kodris Africa Shine at Flair Summit 2024, London

At the prestigious Flair Summit 2024 held in London, OLC Mugoiri Girls High School from Kiharu, Murang’a County, stole the show with its innovative coding projects, receiving a standing ovation from an international audience. The event, which coincided with International Women’s Day, also saw Kodris Africa, a leading education technology firm, being honored with the Partnership Excellence Award for its significant contributions to coding education in Africa. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the journey towards democratizing coding education across the continent.

Spotlight on Innovation and Excellence

The Wednesday night event featured a captivating video that put the spotlight on OLC Mugoiri Girls High School's exceptional coding initiatives. The audience was treated to an insight into how the school has been integrating coding into its curriculum, leading to impressive results in national examinations. In 2022, all students taking Computer Studies scored top grades, a testament to the school’s commitment to excellence in tech education. Kodris Africa’s founder, Mwaniki Munuhe, received the Partnership Excellence Award, highlighting the firm's role in promoting coding education through innovative and approved content for primary and secondary schools in Africa.

Empowering the Girl Child Through Coding

The Flair Summit 2024 served not only as a platform to celebrate technological achievements but also as a beacon of hope for the empowerment of the girl child in Africa. The event underlined the importance of the One Million African Girls Coding Initiative, a partnership between Kodris Africa and Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-A). This initiative aims to break stereotypes and equip young girls with the skills needed to thrive in the global digital economy. High-profile debate at the House of Lords, featuring Kodris Africa and CBW-A executives, further emphasized the commitment to leveling the playing field for the girl child in technology.

A Vision for the Future

The recognition of OLC Mugoiri Girls High School and Kodris Africa at the Flair Summit illustrates the potential of African talent in the global tech scene. It underscores the importance of partnerships and collaborative efforts in bridging the digital divide and preparing African students for the 21st-century job market. With initiatives like the One Million African Girls Coding Initiative, there’s a promising future for not only girls but all young learners in Africa, empowering them to become future champions of the continent’s technological advancement.

As the curtains close on the Flair Summit 2024, the journey towards democratizing coding education in Africa is just beginning. The achievements of OLC Mugoiri Girls High School and Kodris Africa serve as an inspiration to many, proving that with the right support and resources, African youth can achieve greatness in the tech world. The event has set the stage for future collaborations that aim to foster innovation, creativity, and excellence among young learners across the continent.