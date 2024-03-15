Okkodo High School's Annual Job Fair Connects 600+ Students with Leading Employers

Transforming its gymnasium into a dynamic job marketplace, Okkodo High School in Guam recently hosted an annual job fair aimed at providing juniors and seniors with real-world employment opportunities. Principal Rita Flores emphasized the event's role in preparing students for life after graduation, offering them a chance to engage directly with over 20 companies from the tourism and business sectors. This initiative reflects the school's commitment to equipping students with the necessary tools to either enter higher education, enlist in military service, or step into the workforce.

Building Bridges to Employment

During the fair, students had the unique opportunity to fill out applications and participate in on-the-spot interviews, showcasing their readiness and enthusiasm for employment. Companies such as Hyatt Regency, Hilton Hotel, and Menzies Aviation were among the participants, offering a variety of positions from engineering to housekeeping. The fair also featured a special program by the American Job Center, targeting 11th and 12th graders from low-income families for an employment training program, emphasizing the community's effort to support its youth.

Exposure and Experience

Preparation for the job fair involved significant effort from both students and faculty. Teachers coached seniors on professionalism, while students dressed formally and brought resumes, eager to make a strong impression on potential employers. The fair not only facilitated immediate employment opportunities but also allowed students to explore different career paths, with some securing jobs on the spot. Alumni panel discussions further enriched the experience, offering insights into life after high school and the importance of early exposure to the job market.

Looking Ahead

Feedback from participants and companies alike was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the job fair's success in connecting local talent with meaningful employment opportunities. This initiative stands as a testament to Okkodo High School's proactive approach to education and its dedication to student success beyond the classroom. As the community reflects on this event's impact, there is a growing hope that similar job fairs will become a staple across schools in Guam, fostering a brighter future for its youth.