Ohio's Oldest Licensed Preschool to Close: A Hit to Child Care Access

St. Thomas Nursery School, a beacon of early childhood education in Ohio for 65 years, will be unable to welcome children through its doors once the current school year concludes. The news, announced on the school's website, comes as a blow to the nearly 200 children it currently serves and their families, but also reverberates on a larger scale, touching upon wider concerns about child care access.

A Longstanding Institution Signs Off

St. Thomas Nursery School, nestled within the embrace of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Terrace Park, has the distinction of being the oldest licensed preschool in Ohio. Since its establishment, the school has been a cornerstone of the local community, nurturing generations of children and equipping them with the foundational skills crucial for their future academic journeys.

The Struggle Against Financial Headwinds

The decision to shutter the nursery school did not come lightly or suddenly. The church's priest, Darren Elin, shared a statement on the website, elucidating that the closure is a result of financial challenges. Despite persistent efforts over the past two years to bolster communication, policies, and financial stability, the school's administration found itself cornered into a decision it wished it could avoid.

A Gap in Early Childhood Education Facilities

With the closure of St. Thomas Nursery School, a significant void will be left in the local early childhood education landscape. The school's administration expressed its regret that it can no longer guarantee the high-quality experience it strives to provide for its students and their families. The shutting down of the school in May will mark the end of an era, and the implications of this closure will undoubtedly extend beyond the local community.