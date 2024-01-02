en English
Business

Ohio Unveils Scholarship to Retain Top Students and Bolster Tech Sector

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Ohio Unveils Scholarship to Retain Top Students and Bolster Tech Sector

Ohio has unveiled an innovative initiative, the Governor’s Merit Scholarship, aimed at attracting and retaining top-tier academic talents within the state to bolster the technology business sector. The scholarship, offering up to $5,000, targets high school students who rank in the top 5% of their graduating class, incentivizing them to pursue higher education within Ohio.

Countering the Brain Drain

This scholarship program is Ohio’s strategic response to the prevailing trend of high-achieving students leaving the state in pursuit of advanced education. It also addresses the tendency of college graduates to establish careers in the states where they received their education. By encouraging bright minds to stay and study in Ohio, a potent intellectual ecosystem is being fostered.

Ohio’s Workforce Strategy

The scholarship is a vital component of Ohio’s broader effort to fortify its workforce in preparation for new businesses setting up shop within the state. This includes the likes of Honda’s planned EV battery plant in Fayette County and Sierra Nevada’s expansion at the Dayton Airport. With a substantial $20 million allocated for the first year of the program, Ohio is making a clear investment in its future.

Eligibility and Application Process

Eligibility for this scholarship extends to Ohio residents in the top 5% of their high school class, including homeschooled students and those attending a dropout recovery high school. Applicants must be juniors planning to graduate within a year and intending to enroll in an Ohio higher education institution. This encompasses all state universities and selected private schools. To ensure fairness, the law stipulates these institutions are prohibited from adjusting their own scholarships to offset the state scholarship’s cost.

Public and private school students don’t need to apply for the award and will receive notifications from their school if they qualify. Homeschooled students, however, can apply directly, creating a more inclusive opportunity for all top-performing students in Ohio.

Business Education
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

