Ohio State Revamps Housing Selection: Ends Lottery, Introduces Random Time Slots

Ohio State University has overhauled its student housing selection process, moving from a lottery number system to randomly generated time slots, announced Dave Isaacs, communications and media relations manager at the Office of Student Life. The change aims to simplify the room selection experience and reduce student anxiety over housing assignments. Students, including Ella Giesecke, a first-year in sociology and marketing, welcome the new system for its potential to alleviate stress associated with the anticipation of lottery numbers.

Advertisment

The Need for Change

Previously, the housing selection process involved two notifications to students: an initial lottery number followed by a specific day and time slot for room selection. This system, however, often led to confusion and stress among students. Isaacs pointed out that the lottery number step was redundant and contributed to unnecessary student concerns. The new method will see students receive one email detailing their assigned time slot for room selection, with slots available every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on weekdays. Approximately 7,000 students participate in the housing selection process annually, all of whom will now have an equal chance at securing their preferred accommodation without the pressure of lottery numbers.

Student Reactions

Advertisment

Students have expressed support for the overhaul. Ella Giesecke noted that eliminating the lottery number removes a layer of stress, as it previously created anxiety over the perceived implications of having a higher or lower number. Abby Giesecke, a fourth-year in visual communication design and Ella's sister, echoed this sentiment. Having navigated the old system as a first-year, she found it confusing and believes the new process will be more straightforward for incoming freshmen, who already face anxieties about college life and housing. Despite her approval, Abby expressed a desire for a system that could incorporate aspects of class rank, similar to the university's football ticket selection process, to give upperclassmen priority.

Looking Forward

The university is optimistic that this change will streamline the housing selection process, making it clearer and more efficient for students. While the shift away from the lottery number system marks a significant change, it reflects Ohio State's commitment to improving student experiences and addressing concerns directly voiced by the student body. As the new system takes effect, it will be interesting to observe its impact on student satisfaction and the overall housing selection experience at Ohio State.