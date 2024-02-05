Ohio I-CAR Committee Stages Ultra-Marathon Fundraiser for Collision Education

In an unprecedented show of solidarity and commitment to education, the Northeast Ohio Volunteer I-CAR Committee has announced a unique fundraising event. The initiative is aimed at supporting the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and auto body schools throughout the Buckeye state, fostering an environment of learning and growth for the next generation of auto body repair professionals.

Running for a Cause

The fundraising event will see Dave Cottrell, the chairman and instructor for the committee, take on a physically demanding challenge. The well-respected figure in the industry will participate in an arduous endurance ultra-marathon, a feat that not only tests physical limits but also underscores the determination to support the cause.

The Ultra-Marathon

The race is scheduled to take place from April 25-30, 2024, and promises to be a thrilling event. The course extends from Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky to Kings Island amusement park in Cincinnati, traversing the diverse landscape of Ohio and covering a staggering distance of approximately 209 miles. Participants will have a challenging six days to complete the ultra-marathon, underscoring the level of endurance required.

Industry Support

The committee is calling on the collision industry and individuals to back Cottrell in his endeavor. Supporters can contribute through a one-time monetary donation or by sponsoring him on a per-mile basis. All funds raised from this event will be donated entirely to CREF and various local collision schools in Ohio. The donations will provide crucial financial support for the educational resources necessary to empower students in the auto body repair sector, emphasizing the importance of industry-specific training and education.