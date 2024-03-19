Odili Advocates Zero Tolerance Policy at PAMO University Matriculation, Urges Reporting of Sexual Harassment

During the 7th Matriculation ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Port Harcourt, former Rivers State Governor and Pro Chancellor, Dr. Peter Odili, emphasized a stringent zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and misconduct. He encouraged both staff and students to report any incidents of sexual harassment, assuring that appropriate actions would be taken to uphold the university's standards of professionalism and conduct.

Zero Tolerance Policy Reinforced

Dr. Odili's remarks to the new students and staff were clear and firm, highlighting the university's commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment. By urging the university community to report any form of sexual harassment, Odili aims to foster a culture of accountability and respect among students and staff. This initiative is part of the broader educational goals of PAMO University to produce healthcare professionals of high ethical standards.

Supportive Measures for Students and Staff

The university has laid down comprehensive guidelines and support systems to address any reports of misconduct effectively. Dr. Odili's call to action is supported by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christie Mato, who also reaffirmed the institution's zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, including cultism, drug abuse, and examination malpractice. The university, which boasts a significant number of students in health-related programs, emphasizes character and learning as its core pillars.

Governmental Support and Scholarships

Prof. Mato acknowledged the continuous support from the Rivers State Government, highlighting the scholarship programs for indigenous students as a testament to the state's commitment to education and healthcare excellence. With 150 scholarships provided to deserving students, PAMO University aims to alleviate financial burdens and encourage academic and professional excellence in the medical field.

The university's matriculation event serves not just as a welcome to new students but as a reaffirmation of PAMO University's core values and standards. As students embark on their journey towards becoming healthcare professionals, the administration's clear stance on maintaining a respectful and ethical learning environment is crucial for their development and the betterment of society at large.