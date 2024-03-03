NYC's Learning to Work Program Faces Uncertain Future as COVID Funding Ends

As the end of June approaches, New York City's Learning to Work program, a crucial initiative supporting 16,000 at-risk students, is at risk of losing its primary funding source. Michael De Vito, the executive director of the New York Center for Interpersonal Development, emphasizes the urgent need for a resolution amid the city's financial reallocation towards its migrant crisis. The program, which relies heavily on federal pandemic stimulus funding, has been a lifeline for students seeking a second chance at education and employment.

Program at a Crossroads

Learning to Work provides essential services to students in 66 transfer schools and 19 Young Adult Borough Centers, many of whom are academically behind or have criminal records. These services include small learning environments, youth and family counseling, and internship opportunities. However, with three-quarters of its $40 million budget set to disappear after June 30, the program's future hangs in the balance. City officials, including Mayor Eric Adams and the City Council, are yet to outline a plan to fill the impending budget gap, leaving stakeholders like De Vito in limbo.

Impact on At-Risk Youth

The potential discontinuation of the Learning to Work program could have dire consequences for the city's most vulnerable students. Data suggests participants in the program's internships are nine times more likely to graduate than their peers in similar circumstances. De Vito's passionate advocacy highlights the program's critical role in not only keeping students out of jail but also providing them with the stability and support needed to succeed academically and professionally. The program's importance is further underscored by the fact that some participants are homeless, relying on the initiative for basic needs as well as educational and career opportunities.

Seeking Solutions Amidst Challenges

As the deadline for the expiration of federal funding looms, the Department of Education acknowledges the significance of the Learning to Work program but has not committed to securing its future. The challenge is compounded by the city's current focus on addressing the migrant crisis, which has redirected resources and attention away from existing educational programs. Stakeholders like De Vito are calling for immediate action to ensure the continuity of services for at-risk youth, stressing that the program's benefits extend far beyond the classroom. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the city can find a way to sustain this vital initiative.