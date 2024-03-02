NYC School's Video Production Program Seeks Instructors, Expands with First School Soundstage

New York City Public Schools' commitment to career and technical education receives a boost as a local school expands its Video Production CTE program. After a successful pilot and first-year run, the school is on the lookout for experienced and aspiring video production instructors for high school students. With a 20-year history in teaching video production, the school's program was officially recognized as a CTE program two years ago, marking a significant milestone in its educational offerings.

Advertisment

Expansion and Opportunities

With the expansion set for fall, the program aims to not only increase its student intake but also enhance its curriculum with practical, hands-on experience in video production. Candidates without a CTE license are encouraged to apply, as the school offers support in obtaining a transitional CTE license and guidance through the licensing process. This initiative reflects the program's dedication to carefully and thoughtfully growing its capabilities while ensuring quality education for its students. Interested individuals are invited to submit their resumes and sample works, highlighting the program's openness to nurturing talent within the community.

Community Engagement and Growth

Advertisment

For the past five years, the program has actively engaged students in real-world applications of their skills through an annual showcase called rFUTURE, presented at the prestigious Bruno Walter Auditorium in Lincoln Center. This event not only showcases students' work but also connects them with industry professionals and the broader community, emphasizing the program's commitment to practical experience and professional development. The announcement of constructing a television station, the first soundstage of its kind in any New York City school, set to commence in July 2024, underscores the program's ambition and dedication to providing unparalleled educational resources.

Looking to the Future

The establishment of a television station represents a significant leap forward in the school's mission to equip students with industry-relevant skills and experiences. This ambitious project promises to offer students a unique opportunity to work in a professional-grade environment, further bridging the gap between education and the video production industry. As the program expands, it continues to seek passionate educators ready to contribute to shaping the future of video production education.

The program's growth and the upcoming soundstage construction not only highlight the school's dedication to excellence in video production education but also its role as a pioneer in integrating practical, industry-standard facilities into the academic environment. With these developments, the school is set to offer unprecedented opportunities for students and educators alike, reinforcing its position at the forefront of career and technical education in New York City.