NY Federal Reserve Study Reveals Lowest Paying College Majors in 2024: Liberal Arts Trail Behind

A recent New York Federal Reserve analysis has shed light on the financial outcomes of college graduates based on their chosen majors, highlighting a stark disparity between fields. Published on March 19, 2024, the study ranks liberal arts, performing arts, and theology as the lowest-earning majors within five years post-graduation, with annual incomes of $38,000, a figure slightly below the US personal income median.

Dissecting the Earnings Gap

The analysis, which examined 75 different majors, also identified other low-paying fields such as leisure and hospitality, history, fine arts, and psychology, all earning $40,000 or less annually. Factors contributing to the lower wages of liberal arts graduates include a mismatch between available jobs and the skills these majors provide, which are often not directly tied to revenue generation. Additionally, the study points out that education majors suffer due to state governments' struggles to align teacher wages with inflation, a situation exacerbated in recent years according to the Economic Policy Institute.

STEM Majors Lead the Pack

Contrasting sharply with the findings on liberal arts and education, the study reveals that STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) dominate the list of highest-paid majors. Notably, computer engineers emerge as the top earners right after college with a median annual income of $80,000, escalating to $133,000 by mid-career (ages 35-45). This places them well above the national median, underscoring the lucrative nature of STEM careers over time.

Broader Implications for Career Planning

The New York Federal Reserve's findings offer crucial insights for students navigating their career paths, emphasizing the significant impact of major selection on financial prospects. While the allure of following one's passion is undeniable, this study serves as a reminder of the economic realities awaiting graduates in the workforce. As the debate over the value of a college education continues, data like this plays a vital role in informing decisions that balance passion with economic viability.